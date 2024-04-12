ModernGhana logo
Tariq Lamptey sidelined with muscle injury ahead of Brighton's clash with Burnley

Brighton manager, Roberto De Zerbi revealed that Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey will miss Saturday's trip to Burnley due to an injury.

It is unclear where the 23-year-old picked up the muscle injury and would be out of action until May.

Lamptey last played for Brighton in a 3-0 home defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Ahead of the game, De Zerbi also confirmed that Bart Verbruggen will start in goal, while Billy Gilmour, James Milner and Adam Webster are edging closer to returns.

"The situation is tough as we have nine injured players. Ferguson, Webster, Lamptey, Milner, Gilmour, March, Mitoma and Hinshelwood. It’s more or less the same squad we played against Arsenal," the Italian manager told the club website.

"Julio Enciso can’t play tomorrow. I don’t know if it’s a tough injury, but he’s not available," he added.

Tariq Lamptey had struggled with a lot of injuries throughout this season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

