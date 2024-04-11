Asamoah Gyan names Kwadwo Asamoah as his favourite Black Stars teammate

11.04.2024 LISTEN

Ghana football legend, Asamoah Gyan has revealed his top pick for his favourite teammate from his time with the Black Stars, singling out Kwadwo Asamoah for special praise.

Gyan and Asamoah proved instrumental in propelling the Black Stars to the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup and the finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, leaving an indelible mark on Ghanaian football history.

Asamoah's adept assists often paved the way for Gyan's prolific goal-scoring exploits, forming a formidable partnership on the pitch.

Despite sharing the field with a plethora of talented players during his tenure with the national team, Gyan singled out Asamoah, formerly of Juventus, as his preferred teammate. He cited Asamoah's witty humour as a constant source of camaraderie, recalling their shared moments both on and off the pitch.

"Among all the great players I had the privilege to play alongside, Kwadwo Asamoah stood out. He not only became my roommate but also a close friend whose humour never failed to lift spirits," remarked Gyan.

While both Gyan and Asamoah have retired from professional football, they continue to make significant contributions off the field.

Gyan has recently assumed leadership of Dr Bawumia’s manifesto committee, while Asamoah has ventured into football management with a focus on nurturing young talents for the nation's future.