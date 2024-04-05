ModernGhana logo
05.04.2024 Football News

PL: Cole Palmer scores hat trick as Chelsea beat Man Utd 4-3 in remarkable finish

By BBC
05.04.2024 LISTEN

Cole Palmer scored twice after the 100-minute mark to complete his hat-trick and earn Chelsea a remarkable win against Manchester United despite having previously given up a two-goal lead.

The latest winner scored in Premier League history, timed at 100 minutes 39 seconds, stunned United, who led through nine minutes of injury time and sent Stamford Bridge into delirium.

The two late strikes capped off a breathless game that started at pace, with Blues captain Conor Gallagher slamming the hosts in front, and barely relented throughout.

Inside 20 minutes Palmer doubled the hosts' lead from the spot after Antony fouled Marc Cucurella.

But Alejandro Garnacho sparked a United comeback when he pounced on Moises Caicedo's poor pass across the back.

Bruno Fernandes pulled United level just five minutes later when he headed in Diogo Dalot's cross.

Garnacho scored his second when he headed in an excellent outside-of-boot cross from Antony past goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, with what United thought was the winner.

That was before a dramatic end to the match saw Chelsea take all three points.

Substitute Noni Madueke was brought down by Dalot in the area and Palmer stepped up confidently to bring the scores level on 100 minutes.

Then in the 101st minute, Palmer picked the ball up from a short corner and his drilled shot was deflected past United goalkeeper Andre Onana to spark wild scenes in the stadium.

