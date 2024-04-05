ModernGhana logo
PL: Liverpool battle past Sheffield United to return to top

By BBC
Liverpool battled to victory over bottom-placed Sheffield United to move back to the top of the Premier League and maintain control of the title race.

The hosts were gifted a 17th-minute lead when Darwin Nunez charged down goalkeeper Ivo Grbic's clearance with the ball rebounding into the net.

Despite having 84% of possession in the first half and wasting numerous chances, Liverpool conceded a 58th-minute equaliser as Gustavo Hamer's header bounced off Conor Bradley and into his own net.

But Argentina's World Cup-winning Alexis Mac Allister - nominated for March's Premier League Player of the Month award - produced a stunning 20-yard strike which flew into the top corner to put the hosts back in front with 14 minutes left.

Mac Allister nearly grabbed a wonderful second but saw his curling free-kick bounce off the crossbar.

But it did not matter as substitute Cody Gakpo headed in Liverpool's third in the 90th minute to seal the victory.

The result takes the Reds two points clear of Arsenal and three ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, with each side having eight league matches left.

More importantly, it keeps Liverpool's title destiny in their own hands.

They know if they beat Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Everton, West Ham, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Wolves, it will secure their second Premier League title and confirm them as top-flight English champions for a 20th time.

