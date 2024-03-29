2023/24 fA Cup quarterfinals take center stage this weekend

There would be exciting MTN FA Cup action this weekend Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31, 2024 as the quarter-finals of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup takes center stage of sporting activities.

The draw which was held at the MTN House promises intense competition and high stakes on board.

The FA Cup Committee Chairman, Mr. Wilson Arthur who owns Skyy FC said clubs competing in the quarter-finals earned the place through merit, not luck.

"When your fundamentals are weak, the MTN FA Cup will expose you; that is the essence of this competition. It is a true test of form and skill."

The victorious team in the 2023/2024 MTN FA Cup will secure the opportunity to represent Ghana in the CAF inter-club competition in the following season.

Nsoatreman FC meet Karela United on Saturday at the Nana Kromansah Park while Legon Cities face Bechem United at the Theater of Dreams on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Bofoakwa Tano clashes with Skyy FC, last season’s semi-finalists at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Dreams FC’s game against Soccer Intellectuals has been postponed due to their CAF inter-club commitments.

Mr. Arthur has highlighted the tournament's role in revealing clubs with weak foundations.

He stresses that the MTN FA Cup consistently exposes teams lacking in fundamental strength.