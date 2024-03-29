Premier League recognize Mohammed Kudus' stuning goal against Brentford among goals of the season so far

The Premier League has featured Mohammed Kudus’ stunning goal against Brentford as one of the best goals scored in the 2023/2024 season so far.

A video shared by the Premier League via X (formerly Twitter) featured Kudus’ fabulous bicycle kick as one of the amazing goals scored so far this season.

The goal pulled West Ham level in the game but they went on to lose 3-2 at the GTech Community Stadium on November 4, 2023.

Kudu’s bicycle kick was nominated along with seven other magnificent goals scored in the month of November, but Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho’s bicycle kick against Everton won the award.

The goal against Brentford was his second in the PL. He has since gone on to score 4 more goals and provided 4 assists.

Following his move from Ajax to West Ham United on a five-year deal, Mohammed Kudus has 11 goals and 5 assists in 34 games.