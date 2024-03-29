La Liga Preview: Barcelona host La Palmas as Athletic Bilbao travel to Real Madrid

Title-chasing Real Madrid will target a home win against an ambitious and capable Athletic Bilbao in the headline match of Round 30 from La Liga, running from Friday 29 March to Monday 1 April 2024.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where Real will welcome Athletic to the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the evening of Sunday 31 March.

Los Blancos are in a strong position to go on and win the championship, but they cannot underestimate the challenge offered by Los Leones, who are chasing a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League and would love nothing more than to leave the capital city having given their hosts a bloody nose.

“We are going to focus on ourselves, on what we can do in the game, and not concern ourselves with the quality of our opponents, which is obviously very high,” said Athletic manager Ernesto Valverde.

The round opens on Friday night with Cadiz and Granada in a relegation six-pointer at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, while the pick of Saturday’s games comes from Catalunya, as Barcelona host Las Palmas.

The Blaugrana have had a struggling season by their high standards, with the injury-enforced absences of midfielder Pedri playing a large role in this. Manager Xavi has insisted that the youngster will shrug off this stop-start stage of his career and enjoy a long period of success.

“I tell him that it is his last injury. He is very important for the team. You have to use all five senses so that you can avoid this,” said Xavi. "He is not the first player to have many injuries at the beginning of his career. He must think it will be his last injury. He has had a lot of pressure from a very young age.”

Sunday, aside from the Real v Athletic clash, also features Girona hosting Real Betis and a Basque derby between Alaves and Real Sociedad, while Monday closes out the round with a potential thriller between Villarreal and Atletico Madrid at Estadio de la Ceramica.

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 29 March

22:00: Cadiz v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 30 March

15:00: Getafe v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Almeria v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Valencia v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Barcelona v Las Palmas – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 31 March

14:00: Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Girona v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Alaves v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 1 April