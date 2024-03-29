PL Preview: Chelsea host Burnley as Arsenal travel to Manchester City

A crunch match in the Premier League title race will be the driving force for this weekend’s Round 30 action in the English top flight, as Manchester City and Arsenal prepare for battle at the Etihad Stadium.

DStv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match.

DStv also offers a wide range of language options, including English original, Swahili, Ki-Swahili, Amharic, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda and Portuguese, while DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite football live anywhere, any time.

Man City and Arsenal’s meeting on the late afternoon of Sunday 31 March promises to be a sublime demonstration of speed, skill and stamina, as two of the very best club teams in the world battle over three points which could prove decisive in the title race.

Liverpool are also very much in the picture, but Citizens boss Pep Guardiola believes the Gunners represent the biggest threat to his side’s ambition of becoming the first team to win four successive English top-flight championships.

“Arsenal is already there, last season they were our biggest rivals. Look how they play,” said the Spanish tactician. "Liverpool need more than 90 minutes to win the game, sometimes more. Arsenal sometimes need just 25 minutes to win the games. That's why they are there.”

Liverpool will have the chance to put pressure on City and Arsenal by winning earlier on Sunday – though that will be no guarantee, given that they are welcoming the unpredictable and dangerous Brighton & Hove Albion.

The round opens on Saturday with Newcastle United hosting West Ham United in the early kick-off, while the pick of late afternoon kick-offs is Tottenham Hotspur welcoming Luton Town in a London derby – with Spurs looking for key points in their race to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

“It's not a Willy Wonka golden ticket - it just gets you a year [in the competition],” said Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou. “But if you don't grow from that, then it's pointless. We're not going to be in it for participation, we're in it to win things.”

Saturday’s early evening and night games see Aston Villa host Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Manchester United face a banana skin away to Brentford – with the Bees no doubt chasing a major scalp in their battle against relegation.

Don’t miss the best football action on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can watch live action on DStv Stream.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 30 March

14:30: Newcastle United v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Bournemouth v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

17:00: Chelsea v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:00: Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Action

17:00: Sheffield United v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

19:30: Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

22:00: Brentford v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 31 March