Serie A Preview: Napoli host Atalanta as Roma travel to Lecce

Potential thrillers pitting Napoli against Atalanta, Lazio against Juventus and Fiorentina against AC Milan will be the main attractions for Round 30 of the 2023-24 Serie A, played from Saturday 30 March to Monday 1 April

Napoli hosting Atalanta at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on the early afternoon of Saturday 30 March gets the round going, with the Partenopei looking to build momentum heading into the final stage of the season.

“If we keep playing like this, we can achieve great things,” said Napoli manager Francesco Calzona, who has overseen something of a revival from last season’s champions.

Saturday evening features back-to-back thrillers, as Lazio take on Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, followed immediately by AC Milan’s trip to Stadio Artemio Franchi to face Fiorentina.

For the former clash, Maurizio Sarri’s recent swipe at former Juve director Luciano Moggi adds some spice, with the chain-smoking coach pointing out that the Bianconeri have endured a Scudetto drought since he left the club in 2020.

“The truth is that the last Scudetto for Juventus came under my management and the truth is that in a history spanning over a century, Juve's only relegation came under his [Moggi’s] management,” said Le Aquile boss Sarri.

As for Milan and their clash with the Viola, club legend and new executive Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently gave his full backing to manager Stefano Pioli – whose future with the Rossoneri has been the subject of major speculation of late.

“He must continue as he is doing, he is doing a good job and we are happy with him,” said ‘Ibra’.

Easter Sunday on 31 March sees no Serie A matches played, before the round is completed on Sunday 1 April, with all eyes on Internazionale as they host Empoli at the iconic San Siro in the late kick-off and look to move ever closer to the title.

One of their key players is captain and attacker Lautaro Martinez, who recently earned glowing praise from former Italy international Aldo Serena: “I think Lautaro is a zen striker, he has Olympus calm in front of goal.”

Serena added, “Lautaro has become a leader not only with the captain's armband. He also helps his teammates with words, he not only scores goals but also makes the right movements. A complete striker who has reached the right maturity to be among the best in the world.”

