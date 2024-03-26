We are well prepared for Uganda friendly game, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo asserts that his team is thoroughly prepared for their international friendly against Uganda.

The Cranes suffered a 4-0 defeat against Comros on Friday while Ghana also suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria.

Addressing the media ahead of the game, Addo stated, "It is like always, like usual. I saw the [Uganda] match so we are well prepared. If you see the match it could have gone differently even though it was 4-0. There were a lot of unlucky decisions from Uganda's perspective."

Addo emphasized the importance of not underestimating their opponents, noting, "I think this is the main thing if you take these kinds of games too easy you won’t go nowhere." He highlighted the significance of scoring early in the game to gain momentum and create opportunities, particularly in the first half.

"I hope that we will be able to score a goal in the first half because that will enlighten the things and if they have to come and try and equalise as it happened against Comoros, then we will have more space to exploit then we can also make the second goal," Addo explained. "But like I said I think the hardest thing will be the first half, to break them to score a goal once we achieve this, everything is going to be easier."

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT at the Stade de Marrakesh.

These games form part of Ghana's preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic in June later this year.