ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We are well prepared for Uganda friendly game, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

Football News We are well prepared for Uganda friendly game, says Ghana coach Otto Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana coach, Otto Addo asserts that his team is thoroughly prepared for their international friendly against Uganda.

The Cranes suffered a 4-0 defeat against Comros on Friday while Ghana also suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria.

Addressing the media ahead of the game, Addo stated, "It is like always, like usual. I saw the [Uganda] match so we are well prepared. If you see the match it could have gone differently even though it was 4-0. There were a lot of unlucky decisions from Uganda's perspective."

Addo emphasized the importance of not underestimating their opponents, noting, "I think this is the main thing if you take these kinds of games too easy you won’t go nowhere." He highlighted the significance of scoring early in the game to gain momentum and create opportunities, particularly in the first half.

"I hope that we will be able to score a goal in the first half because that will enlighten the things and if they have to come and try and equalise as it happened against Comoros, then we will have more space to exploit then we can also make the second goal," Addo explained. "But like I said I think the hardest thing will be the first half, to break them to score a goal once we achieve this, everything is going to be easier."

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT at the Stade de Marrakesh.

These games form part of Ghana's preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic in June later this year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry caution travellers Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry...

3 hours ago

Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard Branson tells Akufo-Addo Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard B...

3 hours ago

La General Hospitals OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE La General Hospital’s OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE

3 hours ago

NR: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military turned fatal N/R: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military...

3 hours ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — Richard Branson Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — ...

3 hours ago

Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law when caught — GAF ‘Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law wh...

3 hours ago

Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces

3 hours ago

Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary schools instead – James Kofi Annan to govt Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary scho...

3 hours ago

AFP - SULIANE FAVENNEC French lawmakers to investigate effects of nuclear tests in South Pacific

3 hours ago

Hundreds of bodies have been exhumed from shallow mass graves discovered in April last year in a remote wilderness inland from the Indian Ocean town of Malindi. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA AFP Kenya to release first cult massacre bodies to families

Just in....
body-container-line