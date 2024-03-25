Miami Open: Coco Gauff beats Oceane Dodin in straight sets to reach fourth round

American Coco Gauff progressed to the last 16 at the Miami Open with a 6-4 6-0 win over Oceane Dodin.

US Open champion Gauff fell a break of serve behind and trailed 4-2 in the opening set.

But the 20-year-old produced an emphatic response, winning the next 10 games without reply to seal victory in just over an hour.

Third seed Gauff will face France's Caroline Garcia, who beat Japan's Naomi Osaka, in the next round.

Garcia emerged a 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 winner against four-time major winner Osaka in their third-round match.

World number one Iga Swiatek is also through after coming from a set down to beat Czech Linda Noskova 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 6-4.

Swiatek is chasing the 'Sunshine Double' - winning at Indian Wells and the Miami Open in the same season - and will meet Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the last 16.

The Polish four-time Grand Slam champion lifted the Indian Wells title on 17 March and will become just the second woman to complete the Sunshine Double twice if she goes all the way in Miami. Steffi Graf is the only woman to achieve that feat, winning both tournaments in 1994 and 1996.

"As you can see, it's not like we can take everything for granted," Swiatek said. "You can be in trouble at the early stages of the tournament. No sense to talk about Sunshine Double."

American fifth seed Jessica Pegula beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez 7-5 6-4 to set up a meeting with 22-year-old compatriot Emma Navarro.

Navarro recorded a three-set victory over Italian 12th seed Jasmine Paolini, prevailing 6-2 3-6 6-0.

Russian 10th seed Daria Kasatkina is out after losing 7-5 6-4 against Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

On Saturday, Britain's Katie Boulter reached the Miami Open last 16 for the first time by beating Beatriz Haddad Maia, with Victoria Azarenka of Belarus up next.