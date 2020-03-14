Uptown Girl – Sias Fashion Launches Colorful Collection for 2020

Listen to article

Women’s wear brand Sias Fashion has released their latest collection “Uptown Chic” which offers a carefully created visualization of today’s prevailing trends and diverse style to inspire many fashion daydreams

Featuring beautiful, feminine fabrics like crepe and organza, the statement pieces which comes in crisp and bright colors of red, blue, pink and so much more offers an uplifting, fun take on ready to wear dressing.

The designer served us gorgeous silhouettes choices with unusual cuts, slit up there, balloon sleeves, buttoned down ruched skirt and two pieces. The vision for the collection is chic, laid-back, smart, elegant and sexy, all at once. It’s all about embracing creativity and also, the wildly diverse with a distinctly relaxed approach.

Uptown Chic collection is full of fanciful outfits, filled with inspiration and made with so much love. It’s impossible not to feel confident, chic and ready to take on the world in one of these colorful pieces.

CreditsDesigner: @sias_fashionModel: @thetailorblogger, @nubian_queen022Photographer: @micronpicturesMakeup: @oly_touchPublicist: @moafricaprWebsite: www.siasfashion.com