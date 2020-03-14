ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
14.03.2020 Nollywood Beauty

Uptown Girl – Sias Fashion Launches Colorful Collection for 2020

By Nollywood Gists
Women’s wear brand Sias Fashion has released their latest collection “Uptown Chic” which offers a carefully created visualization of today’s prevailing trends and diverse style to inspire many fashion daydreams

Featuring beautiful, feminine fabrics like crepe and organza, the statement pieces which comes in crisp and bright colors of red, blue, pink and so much more offers an uplifting, fun take on ready to wear dressing.

The designer served us gorgeous silhouettes choices with unusual cuts, slit up there, balloon sleeves, buttoned down ruched skirt and two pieces. The vision for the collection is chic, laid-back, smart, elegant and sexy, all at once. It’s all about embracing creativity and also, the wildly diverse with a distinctly relaxed approach.

Uptown Chic collection is full of fanciful outfits, filled with inspiration and made with so much love. It’s impossible not to feel confident, chic and ready to take on the world in one of these colorful pieces.

dsc 0003
dsc 0008
dsc 0014
dsc 0025
dsc 0031
dsc 0032
dsc 0046
dsc 0048
dsc 0060
dsc 0067
dsc 0068
dsc 0073
dsc 0078
dsc 0084
dsc 0087
dsc 0088
dsc 0099
dsc 0110
kss 8639
kss 8651
kss 8655

Credits
Designer: @sias_fashion
Model: @thetailorblogger, @nubian_queen022
Photographer: @micronpictures
Makeup: @oly_touch
Publicist: @moafricapr
Website: www.siasfashion.com
