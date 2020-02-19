Sinach Set To Host 1st Edition Of Annual Mega Concert

Listen to article

Sinach Joseph, Africa’s biggest contemporary gospel musician, is set to thrill gospel lovers with a mega concert in Lagos, the first edition of an annual event that is set to become a mainstay in the gospel calendar.

Titled Sinach Live in Concert (SLIC 2020), the inaugural edition of the eagerly anticipated concert will hold at the Convention Centre of the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 4pm.

In addition to coinciding with her three decades of influential ministry, Sinach disclosed that she chose the date, which is also Mothers’ Day to celebrate the positive impact of women and mothers around the world.

‘‘Sinach Live in Concert is scheduled for Sunday, March 22, 2020 which incidentally is a date that will be celebrated globally as Mothers’ Day. We have carefully selected this date to mark and celebrate the unerring and life-changing impact of women and mothers around the world.

‘‘A lot has been lined up for this event. Indeed, attendees will be treated to soul-lifting ministration and a wonderful all-round experience in an atmosphere of divine praise and worship to the Almighty God. There will also be a special recognition for all women and mothers in attendance at this event. It promises to be a rewarding experience for all,’’ she revealed.

Equally important, tickets for SLIC 2020 have already gone on sale, with e-commerce giants Konga, one of the major partners on the project, also serving as a dual outlet for ticket sales. Interested attendees can purchase the ticket online on https://www.konga.com/merchant/sinach-live-in-concert or offline in any Konga store nationwide.

Meanwhile, a number of brands have already begun to signify their interest in being a part of the epoch-making event. Among these are telecoms giant, MTN and foremost commercial bank, Zenith, official bankers for the event. Also on board are integrated downstream oil and gas company, Rainoil as well as beverage giant, Malta Guinness, official beverage sponsors for the event, among others.

Sinach, arguably the continent’s biggest gospel musical export to the world, has been on the scene for three decades. The title track of her sixth studio album, Way Maker currently has over 138 million views on YouTube. It has become a global worship anthem and has been recorded by multiple Grammy award-winning artist Michael W. Smith as well as Leeland, Bethel Music, Mandisa and over 30 top Gospel singers around the world.

Equally important, Sinach’s strong brand equity and rich content have garnered her a commendable social media followership, (over four million followers across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter), cutting across all age-brackets, with millennials constituting circa 60% of her base. Further, she is recognized by many governments and corporate institutions with her songs being sung in most churches around the world.

Hit songs like I Know Who I Am, Awesome God, More of you, Omemma, I Stand Amazed, Great are You Lord, The Name of Jesus, and many more, have become anthems with a most recent and highly publicized invitation to popular American Televangelist, Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church.

In 2018, Sinach pioneered Gosgem, an initiative to harness the gift of talented Christian artistes around the world via an onsite and offsite mentorship platform. The platform provides mentees access to interact and learn from seasoned professionals.

She has received numerous awards and recognitions. Among these are being listed in 2019’s Reputation Poll’s Most Reputable Persons on Earth, an honorary inductee in Bethlehem Hall of Fame 2017 set, top 100 influential Christians in Nigeria, West African Artist of the Year, African Achievers Award for Global Excellence, Songwriter of the Decade by LIMA, and recently, Worship Song of the Year by LIMA.

Sinach’s songs and writings are greatly influenced by the teachings of her Mentor and Pastor: Chris Oyakhilome.