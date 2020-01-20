Antarctica Expedition: Nigerians Storm Abuja International Airport Towelcome Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels Back To Nigeria

Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko has received an awesome reception from Nigerians who clouded the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to historically welcome the first Nigerian and African to visit the Antarctica. Hon. Ned Nwoko who as the Founder of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation and convener of the Malaria Eradication Project in Africa, has returned from his Antarctica Expedition with resolute determination to end the scourge of malaria in Africa.

Speaking to Journalists on his arrival to Nigeria, Hon. Ned described his trip to the Antarctica as a lead that will enhance the malaria eradication project in Nigeria. He also stated that his experience earned him the resolved determination to kick-out Malaria from Nigeria and other nations facing similar challenges in Africa.

Nwoko arrived Nigeria in the company of his Wife, Actress Regina Daniels Nwoko, mother in-law Rita Daniels and volunteers of the malaria eradication project in Africa. He was first received and honoured by the Anioma Community in Capetown and later met with US TV Host Steve Harley to discuss collaborations and strategic roadsmaps for eliminating Malaria from Africa.

Before his return to Nigeria, Hon. Ned Nwoko was also hosted to an exclusive interview by famous Veteran Journalist and presenter, Peter Ndoro on his Prime Time Network Program on Africa's biggest television station "SABC TV", where Prince Nwoko highlighted some of his visionary engagements as regards prospective roadsmaps for eradicating the killer disease in Africa.

However the former House of Representative member haven arrived Nigeria told journalists that the Antarctica was the most coldest continent in the world with just about 5,000 resident research Scientists. He noted that there was only 12 flags of nations in the Antarctica who have recorded their presence in the south pole, but today the Nigeria flag is placed high as the 13th nation's flag hoisted in the Antarctica by Prince Ned Nwoko.

With his trip to the Antarctica and other activities in-view of eradicating the scourge of malaria in Africa, Prince Ned Nwoko is therefore ready and would stop at nothing to ensure a permanent solution to the parasitic problem. His foundation will be funding 5 universities across African nations to support researches for vaccines as a long term plan for eradicating malaria.

He is also working with international partners and the federal government on plans to kick-start the fumigation of Nigeria environments. Nigerians had come out in different groups and as individuals to appreciate his visionary mandate in making significant impact in humanity.