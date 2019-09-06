Seven Years After, Sony Music West Africa Unveils Davido’s Sophomore Album: “A Good Time”

For Afrofusion artiste, Davido, its been a long walk to delivering his second album seven years after the release of his debut album: “O.B.O: The Genesis”.

Not that the singer wanted it this way, but, according to him, the social media age has greatly reduced the shelf life of songs which was why he chose to release his music singles after singles.

However, Davido’s story as an artiste is set for a plot twist as on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Lagos, Nigeria, Sony Music West Africa hosted a private listening event for the singer’s forthcoming album.

The event which was anchored by MTV Base TV Host, Ehiz saw in attendance Davido's day one supporters and Nigerian music heavyweights like DJ Jimmy Jatt, Olisa Adibua, Moet Abebe amongst others.

The ever happy Davido took guests down memory lane from how his career as a singer started to the little phase where he felt boxed as a singer and how he was eventually able to conquer that phase by reuniting with his old-time associates: Asa Asika and Shizzi.

Announcing the title of the album, the singer said all songs on the album were produced by Nigerian producers except one international producer. The new body of work is set for release in October.

The album titled: "A Good Time" would comprise of 10-13 tracks. Guests were treated to exclusive listening of three songs off the album and Meek Mill's verse on “Blow My Mind”.

Speaking on the album, the General Manager, Sony Music West Africa, Oluwaseun LIyod better known as Sir Banko said he: “believes greatly in time and seasons, and it no surprise this album is arriving at this crucial point in African music history. For me, despite all the negative news been churn out by the Media about Africa, African music remains that positive force that can’t be ignored.

“This album is coming at a time when Africans now see their fellow African brother as threats. A time when Nigerians are been labeled fraudsters. So, here's what happens Davido comes in with this great body of work to change the narrative and tell the world that my fellow African brothers are not violent beings. Rather they are a peaceful continent with rich cultures, traditions, and people who just want to have a good time."