NFVCB trains youths, warns against sharing hate speeches, videos on social media

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) on Thursday conducted training on film Censoring and classification for youths in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government of Lagos State and advised them against sharing hate speeches, photos and inciting videos on social media platforms.

The event, tagged “Media Literacy and Empowerment for Youths” was held at Oshodi, headquarters of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Council and had in attendance youths, stakeholders in the creative industry and officials of the NFVCB.

The participants were taught basic dynamics of films and videos censorship and classification codes and the preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage through films.

Alh. Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director of NFVCB said the programme was in furtherance of the board’s nationwide Media Literacy and Mentorship initiatives launched for upcoming industry players, youths and students.

According to him, there is urgent need to caution young Nigerians against the dangers of generating and sharing fake news and provocative motion pictures for the interest of national peace and unity.

“We live in an age where technology and ICT transcend every aspect of our existence, as we no longer need to be in the cinema, buy or rent a DVD to watch films, because they are now streamed online and one can access them with smartphones, tablet or the PC via the social media.

“The youths need protection from harmful media contents, because these days we have influx of harmful and unsubstantiated contents ranging from fake news/hate speech to unwholesome film/video circulating on online channels and social media.

“It is therefore desirable for everyone to be intentionally critical of media contents he is exposed to in order not to be caught in the web of harmful and destructive materials.

“These underscore the need for the youths to be equipped with the knowledge which will aid them to think right, deep and at the end make informed choices about media contents they are exposed to,” he said.

The Executive Director noted that the trend of people receiving and forwarding hate speeches and harmful contents without verifying the authenticity was on the increase.

He added that since the spread of news on social media could not be restricted, there was need for people to be educated on the implication of such news on society before spreading them.

According to him, “ the NFVCB has developed capacity over the years in this regard such that it is acknowledged and commended by both the UNESCO and Google for its Media Literacy programmes."

“Due to sustained concern for the youths, especially in the area of saving them from harmful and unwholesome media contents, the NFVCB engages in this same programme in the six Geo-political zones of the country which includes Lagos as one of the states in the South-West.

Highpoint of the programme was the presentation of start-up packs to the youths entrepreneurs involved in acting and other vocations in the sector.