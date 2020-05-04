Ex-CBS Communications Executive, Novelist Gil Schwartz Has Reported Dead

He passed away Saturday morning, May 2 due to natural causes, report says.

US media reports suggest that an ex-chief Communications officer of CBS, Gil Schwartz, has died.

Mr Schwartz was a novelist and humorist.

Reports say he died Saturday morning at age 68 at his home in Santa Monica, California.

His passing was unexpected, but he died of natural causes, Deadline reports.

According to reports,

Schwartz retired as Senior EVP and Chief Communications Officer of CBS Corporation, in November 2018.

He spent nearly 40 years at CBS, Viacom and Westinghouse Broadcasting.

During his tenure, he oversaw the public relations, media relations, and also the corporate and internal communications functions during CBS's rise to become America's most-watched network.

He accordingly joined CBS as SVP, Communications in 1996, following 14 years with Westinghouse Broadcasting (Group W).

He oversaw communications for that Group W before its merger with CBS.

He was a columnist and author for many years, using Stanley Bing as his pen name.

Schwartz was born on May 20, 1951 in New York City to Bill and Ruth Schwartz.

