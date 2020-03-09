Africa's First Fertility Show A Resounding Success

Fertility Show Africa (FSA) – which took place in Gauteng at the weekend – was a resounding success, with a capacity crowd of more than 1700 people visiting this, the first fertility show to be held on the African continent.



The two-day expo was opened by Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku.

“This is a milestone and groundbreaking event, not only for Gauteng but for South Africa and Africa,” said Masuku, who was previously the Head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Unit at the Thelle Mohoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus.

The event attracted visitors from Swaziland, India, Uganda and Ghana.

Says organiser Heidi Warricker: “Eighteen months ago Live Events Africa created, conceptualised and developed the idea of Fertility Show Africa (FSA). We approached the South African Society of Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecological Endoscopy (SASREG) and the Infertility Awareness Association of South Africa (IFAASA) last year for their backing and were delighted when they agreed to endorse it.”

The event also had the support of the US’s first IVF baby Elizabeth Carr who was born in 1981.

“We thank all our sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, the media and everyone who attended the event and who helped open the infertility conversation, helped break down taboos and empowered women and men with information on infertility and fertility treatment,” continues Warricker.

Says Dr Danie Botha, vice president of SASREG: “(Those who attended) were able to see they were part of a group of men and women suffering from the same problem and that they could be open about it. There was information on every possible treatment. We hope the show will get bigger and bigger as awareness about it grows.”

Saskia Williams of the IFAASA concurs: “The Live Events Team organised an amazing inaugural Fertility Show Africa and we were proud to have been a part of it. We have had only great feedback from couples who attended and we definitely achieved our goal of helping people to understand their journey and plan for their futures. We are already looking forward to next year's event!”

The IVF Babble Support Zone was supported by a professional counselling and support team headed up by clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues who says: “The turnout was incredible. At every stand people were passionate about the subject so those attending didn’t have to feel any stigma. They realised they were no longer alone in the process and were safe.”

There was further positive feedback from visitors, exhibitors and speakers.

Said Dr Lawrence Gobetz of Vitalab who had a stand at the show: “Fertility Show Africa was a world class event, it was phenomenal. I have twice attended and exhibited at Fertility Show London and this was as good as those expos.”

(Gobetz met up at the show with Taneale van der Merwe whose mother received IVF from him, resulting in her birth 24 years ago. He also delivered Van der Merwe, one of the last babies he delivered).

Vessel is Me from Uganda was excited to attend the first Fertility Show Africa. Says the NGO’s founder Denise Kekimuri: “I wasn’t ready for what awaited me at the show. It was very encouraging to not have to explain what we do as an organisation. For people to understand and comprehend the necessity of bereavement perinatal care and maternal mental health was very refreshing. The show had a wide range of experts and support group personnel and I picked up a lot of information with regards to fertility issues, immunology, DNA and male infertility. It was also surprising to see so many men attend the show and ask questions during the various talks. We also got to partner with Infertility Books to sell our books throughout South Africa. We can’t wait for the next show.”

Says Adele Beyl of iNova Pharmaceuticals, one of the exhibitors: “FSA brought a diverse community into one place. Infertility is a topic that is not always easy to talk about and this expo brought audiences into a safe environment. From being in the pharmaceutical industry what stands out is the value of presentations and talks by specialists in their field.”

One visitor Thandekile commented: “This expo has showed me that I am not alone – there is a group of people who can share both your experience and your pain. FSA helps lighten the load and gives us the ability to be open about fertility. Now we must continue to keep the conversation going.”

Posted one Facebook user: “Today I sat and listened to different speakers talk about pregnancy and infant loss. I couldn’t hold back the tears. I felt pain I’ve been trying to suppress in an effort to remain strong. I admitted I need help.”