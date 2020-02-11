Canada Is Ranked The Most Liveable Country

As Harry and Meghan relocate across the Atlantic, Canada once again shines as the most liveable non-European country for European expats

Toronto remains the top Canadian city, with higher liveability scores than the country’s capital, Ottawa

Canadian cities also score better than many cities in Europe. Toronto beats large European capitals such as Madrid, Berlin and even London in the latest liveability rankings

Canada remains the most attractive country outside of Europe for Europeans to take residence for the fifth year running, according to the latest report from global mobility experts, ECA International (ECA).

Fit for royalty with its clean air, free healthcare, low crime and political stability, Canada has retained its high position in ECA’s liveability analysis in its annual Location Ratings Report.

ECA’s liveability survey of over 490 cities around the world looks at factors including availability of health services; housing and utilities; isolation; access to a social network and leisure facilities; infrastructure; climate; personal safety; political tensions and air quality.

Canada has long been an attractive country for expatriates to live, boasting one of the world’s strongest economies, booming industry, and a strong focus on entrepreneurship opportunities. Many Canadian cities even outscore European hubs including London, Paris, Berlin and Rome despite the distance from home.

An additional important factor for mainland Europeans looking to relocate is that Canada is officially bilingual, with many Canadians speaking English as well as French, the third most widely spoken language in Europe.

UK nationals make up the third largest foreign-born group in Canada –after India and China – which has attracted a large foreign-born population of approx. 6,775,800 people* with a total 20.6 per cent of the population - the highest proportion among the G8 countries.

“Canadian cities have always provided a high quality of life for European expats, with consistently high scores putting Canadian cities above many European counterparts. Harry and Meghan follow in the footsteps of millions of European expats to Canadian cities, namely Toronto and Vancouver, which are relatively easy for European expatriates to adapt to. Choosing Canada to bring up their new family means they will experience lower crime levels, good public facilities, and better air quality,” comments Neil Ashman, Senior Location Ratings Analyst at ECA International.

Toronto ranks top for Europeans in Canada

Toronto, Canada’s largest city, fared the best of all the Canadian cities reviewed in ECA’s report. Despite extreme weather challenges that face residents and businesses in Toronto the government is making historic new investments in infrastructure to maintain its position as a world class city.

“Since 2016, the Canadian government has committed $14.4 billion on modernising public transport, green and social infrastructure, trade and transportation, making it a consistently attractive city for European’s living abroad.”

Northern European cities lead the way

Elsewhere, Copenhagen and Bern have scooped the joint top spot as the most liveable cities in the world for European expats.

Ashman said: “Northern European cities in places such as Scandinavia, the Netherlands and Switzerland, have consistently scored well for expat liveability. Excellent transport links, a high standard of healthcare and long-term political stability, mean that overseas workers from elsewhere in Europe can adapt to these locations with ease.”

Good news for 900,000 Irish passport applicants

Dublin has kept its position within the top 10 most liveable cities in the world. ECA’s liveability score of the Irish capital will be well received by expats and the record number of Irish passport applicants last year.

“Dublin has become a popular hub for the expats from around the world thanks to having the benefits of a large city while also managing to avoid the negative aspects. For example, crime rates and air quality are much better in the Irish capital than many other major European locations, while culture and infrastructure scores remain strengths too” said Ashman.

Location 2019 ranking 2020 ranking Denmark - Copenhagen 1 1 Switzerland - Bern 1 1 Netherlands - The Hague 3 3 Switzerland - Geneva 3 3 Netherlands - Eindhoven 6 5 Norway - Stavanger 5 5 Netherlands - Amsterdam 6 7 Switzerland - Basel 6 7 Irish Republic - Dublin 9 9 Luxembourg - Luxembourg City 9 9 Sweden - Gothenburg 9 9 Denmark - Aarhus 12 12 Netherlands - Rotterdam 12 12 Switzerland - Zurich 14 14 Germany - Bonn 15 15 Germany - Munich 15 15 Austria - Vienna 17 17 Germany - Hamburg 17 17 Sweden - Stockholm 19 19 United Kingdom - Edinburgh 19 19

ECA's Location Ratings system objectively evaluates a host of factors to form an assessment of the overall quality of living in over 490 locations worldwide. The system helps companies establish appropriate allowances to compensate employees for the adjustment required when going on international assignment. The impact of some of the factors assessed will vary according to the home location of the assignee.

About ECA’s Location Ratings

Updated annually, ECA International's Location Ratings system measures the quality of expatriate living conditions in over 480 locations around the world to arrive at a fair and consistent assessment of the level of difficulty the expatriate will experience in adapting to a new location. Factors evaluated include climate; availability of health services; housing and utilities; isolation; access to a social network and leisure facilities; infrastructure; personal safety; political tensions and air quality.

