ADB Bullion Van Attack Kill Police

Another police officer has been shot dead at Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western-North region.

According to a police sitrep sighted by Myjoyonline.com, Sergeant Emmanuel Chikudoh was killed during an attack on bullion van belonging to Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

On Tuesday morning at about 11:00 am, the Acting Manager of ADB of Sefwi Wiawso reported to police that their bullion van with registration number GT 9436-17, a Nissan Hardbody escorted team led by Saviour Amuzu, came under attack by two men armed with pump-action guns at the outskirt of 290 community near Asempaneye.

The team, including the deceased, was on its way to the Essam branch to escort cash to Sefwi-Wiawso branch.

On receipt of this information, police immediately dispatched a patrol team to the area where they met the team with Sergeant Chikudoh who was shot in the head.

All the other occupants of the bullion van escaped unhurt.

Sergeant Chikudoh was rushed to St. John of God Hospital at Asafo but he died before arrival.

The fallen officer’s service rifle has been recovered, the police said.

The body has been deposited at the St. John of God Hospital morgue pending an autopsy.

Meanwhile, police have intensified patrols in the area and its environs to get the culprits arrested.

