Minority Blasts Majority MPs Over Absenteeism

The Minority in Parliament has taken a swipe at their colleagues on the Majority side of the House to take their legislative work more seriously.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament suspended today’s sitting because of poor attendance.

The House was set to continue its debate on the 2020 budget statement today, Tuesday.

The Minority side feels the Majority MPs are mostly to blame for the suspension of proceedings.

In a statement, the Minority stressed that the Ghanaian people deserved better.

“The budget debates are a crucial Parliamentary function and the lack of interest of the Majority side of the House is disturbing.”

“The Minority is committed to its role in protecting our democracy and maintaining a high level of dedication to our Parliamentary work. We urge the Majority side to take government serious and commit themselves to the mandate for which they have been elected. The people of Ghana deserve better.”

Speaker’s reaction

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, has had cause to complain about MPs attendance in the past, like other Speakers of Parliament before him.

After the latest instance of low attendance, he said he was going to meet with the leaders of the House on the matter.

“I do not think any of us will want this House to be associated with taking this imperative function lightly. I will suspend sitting and meet with the leaders because I believe we all agreed that this is not good enough and I am glad that no one is rising in defence of what is manifestly facing us. We shall have a little meeting and honourable members will come and sit by at the hour of 11.30. I thank you very much.”

Find below the full Minority statement

The Leadership of the Minority notes with grave concern the happening in Parliament today 19th November 2019 at the commencement of sitting. The NPP Members of Parliament in the majority side of the House were absent at the commencement of the day’s business prompting the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament to suspend the sitting of the House for an hour.

The House currently stands suspended as Leadership has gone into conclave on the matter. It is worrying as the core business for Parliament this week is to deliberate on the Financial Policy of Government for 2020 as presented by the Finance Minister last Wednesday.

The Budget debates are a crucial Parliamentary function and the lack of interest of the Majority side of the House is disturbing. The core mandate of oversight and scrutiny of appropriations is at the heart of Parliament and we would guard this role jealousy. The Minority is committed to its role in protecting our democracy and maintaining a high level of dedication to our Parliamentary work. We urge the Majority side to take government serious and commit themselves to the mandate for which they have been elected. The people of Ghana deserve better.

Signed

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, MP

---citinewsroom