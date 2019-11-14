JUSAG Refuses To Back Down On Strike

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says it will continue its strike despite a directive from the management of the Judicial Service asking the Association to return to work.

In a letter sighted by Citi News and signed by the General Secretary, Derrick Annan, the JUSAG stated that they disagree with the Judicial Service Secretariat’s call on them to return to work.

“The attention of the National Executive Council (NEC) OF JUSAG has been drawn to a press statement issued by the Judicial Secretary dated 13th November, 2019 declaring our strike as illegal and directing our members to go to work. We write to state that we, respectfully, disagree with the position taken by government,” the statement said.

Courts in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi were left with frustrated patrons as officials vacated the courtrooms and offices as part of the ongoing strike.

Some persons who have been left stranded at the court premises spoke to Citi News.

“We are here for a case. We got here this morning and they are saying that the court is not working, so we have to go and come back on another date. I left everything to come to here today and all of a sudden the court didn’t work today,” Stella Osei, an accountant complained.

“Looking at things, we always have to come and go. We were expecting our ruling today but they say we have to go and come back next week on the 20th. We are coming from Ejisu Bisiase,” Kweku Adusei, a driver lamented.

JUSAG declared an indefinite nationwide on November 13, 2019 as a result of the government's failure to review the salaries of its members.

JUSAG stated that the Judicial Council had also failed to release the report on their negotiations for onward approval by the President.

Prior to the declaration of the strike, the National Executive Council of JUSAG had asked members of the Association to put on red-arm bands and hoist red flags in the various courts to have their demands addressed.

However, the Management of the Judicial Service on Wednesday asked JUSAG to without delay call off their ongoing strike and return to work.

According to the service, the strike by JUSAG was illegal.

Labour Commission to drag JUSAG to court over 'illegal' strike

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has said it has begun processes to drag JUSAG to the law court over its strike.

According to the NLC, the industrial action by the group is unlawful, given that the two groups are already in talks on how to resolve concerns raised by JUSAG.

