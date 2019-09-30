Meker Africa Gets Showroom In Ghana

Global leaders in kitchen cabinets and furniture manufacturing, Meker Africa, has officially registered its presence in Ghana, with the opening of its ultramodern showroom in Accra.

Ghana happens to be the first country to host its Africa operations as it looks forward to penetrating the African market in the near future.

The showroom located along the Spintex Road adjacent Orca Decor exists to provide state-of-the-art kitchen cabinets and furniture to households in Ghana.

Meker Africa is owned by the Meker family of Lebanon and was established in 1967.

It is an ISO and Management certified company.

In the near future, the company hopes to establish additional branches in Kumasi and Takoradi as well as open outlets in neighboring countries such as Cote d’ Ivoire and Togo.

It enters the Ghanaian market with a strong pledge to providing cutting-edge services equal to those it provides in Europe and around the world, to households and offices across the country.

Managing Director of Meker Africa, Cyril Mehanna, told journalists at the launch of the showroom on Thursday, September 26, 2019, that his outfit would strive to continuously provide premium kitchen cabinets and furniture to its clients in Ghana.

He stated Meker Africa decided to establish its footprints in Ghana because the country is more stable and attractive.

He indicated that the company would contribute immensely to the growth of the Ghanaian market through the provision of jobs and trading of affordable, quality products.

According to him, Meker gets its raw materials from Europe and manufactures its products in Lebanon.

He noted that the company hopes to establish an assemblying plant in Ghana and that it was poised to serve clients everywhere in Ghana.

---Daily Guide