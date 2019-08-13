Young Indians-CII Supports Karnataka Flood Victims

With lakhs displaced a campaign to support fellow humans across Karnataka and kerala has been started under the banner of Bengaluru For Humanity. Initiated by Young Indians - CII, the campaign has 10 collection points across the city. The campaign has brought together organisations from across the city from hotels, hospitals and retailers lending their space. Whitefield Rising a prominent citizens initiative is partnering. 500 Kgs of groceries were contributed by the Robinhood Army. Staff & patients from Sankara Eye Hospital contributed 175000 worth of material ad continue to contribute for this noble cause.

"We at Sankara Eye Hospital, Bangalore were one of the collections centres last year during the floods. This year we understood the suffering first hand from our colleagues from that region who had to have their families evacuated. It is inspiring that volunteers who were part of our campaign from the area have proactively reached out to support”, said Dr Kaushik Murali, President Sankara Eye Hospital Bangalore.



"We hope to send out our first truckload of relief today and this would be further distributed over the next few days. We have contacted with service organisations on ground in both Karnataka and Kerala and established a warehouse at a CII partner company and thereon a last mile connectivity to ensure no pilferage", said Ajith George Chair Young Indians Bangalore.

The collection would be ongoing till the 15th August and based on the ground reports could expand further.

Be A Miracle - http://www.sankaraeye.com/donation.aspx