NDC Primaries: UG Lecturer Dr. John Kusimi Joins NDC Parliamentary Race In Mion

Dr. John Kusimi, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Geography & Resource Development in University of Ghana has joined the NDC Parliamentary race in the Mion Constituency ahead of election 2020.

He is up against two other contestants including the incumbent MP, Mohammed Abdul Aziz and Dr Mu-Awia Zakaria.

Dr. Kusimi teaches Physical Geography among others and holds a PhD, MPhil and BA Degrees in Geography and Resource Development all from University of Ghana and MSc in Environmental Engineering and Sustainable Infrastructure from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm - Sweden.

Dr. John Kusimi hails from Nalongni/Macheleyili in the Mion Constituency in the Northern Region and has been a card bearing member of the National Democratic Congress for nine (9) years and counting.

Since 2010, he has been actively involved and devoted to party work, currently the Secretary of Konkomba NDCs for Election 2020, Member of NDC Professional Forum (PROFORUM), Member of the Workers and Lecturers' Caucus of NDC in Legon.

He was a Member of 2016 Mion Constituency Campaign Team and undertook campaigning in the eastern corridor with the Former Deputy Chief of Staff in Charge of Operations Hon. Ken Wujangi.

He has provided financial support in many ways to the Party at different levels since 2010 including support for 2019 limited voter’s registration exercise in Mion Constituency, logistical support to Mion Constituency in election 2016, support for Party’s Membership Registration in 2018, support to The Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of Legon etc.

Dr. John Kusimi has been part of the University of Ghana’s management at various levels by playing roles as Ag. Head of Department, Academic Course Adviser, Examination Officer etc.

He undertook several researches relating to his area of expertise, received awards and has published and reviewed many peer-reviewed journals.

He is a member of several professional associations including the Ghana Geographical Association (GGA), Community Surface Dynamics Modelling System (CSDMS), Terrestrial and Coastal Working Groups, International Society for Photogrammetry & Remote Sensing Commission and the Canadian Coalition for Global Health Research (CCGHR).

Dr. Kusimi is a humble, selfless and hard-working young man with considerable self-discipline, very sociable, affable and can work very effectively. He is also articulate and highly organized and exhibits excellent leadership qualities. With the wealth of experience and network Dr. John Kusimi has developed over 14 years’ service in the University.

He hopes to make a difference in Parliament and contribute significantly to the advancement of the people of Mion and the country at large.