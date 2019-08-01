Pelosi, U.S. Delegation Hold High-Level Meetings With Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo, Business, Civil Society And Labor Groups

- Today, the congressional delegation led by Speaker Pelosi was welcomed to the Jubilee House by President Nana Akufo-Addo and senior cabinet officials for high-level meetings. During their discussions, both parties underscored the importance of the U.S.-Ghana bilateral relationship and the need to leverage public-private partnerships, the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and other mechanisms to increase manufacturing and production capability and mutually beneficial trade opportunities. They also agreed on the importance of ensuring freedom of expression and the protection of human rights.

“Today, we reaffirmed our commitment to strengthen the ties that bind our nations: freedom, democracy, justice and security,” said Speaker Pelosi. “Ghana stands as a shining star on the African continent, as a leader in exporting security beyond its borders and a model of a thriving democracy for the world. We salute Ghana for its security leadership, rich culture and enduring commitment to advance peace and prosperity.”

The delegation began the day with a comprehensive briefing by the U.S. Embassy Accra Country Team, led by Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan. Priorities including security cooperation, development assistance, trade and commodities, visas and other immigration matters were discussed.

At a luncheon with civil society leaders, the delegation heard from Ghanaians leading anti-corruption and transparency initiatives, in addition to women entrepreneurs and activists, Mandela-Washington fellows and other inspirational leaders.

Later in the day, the delegation toured the production floor of the Dignity Do the Right Thing Apparel (DTRT), the largest clothing manufacture in West Africa and a beneficiary of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programming and AGOA.

During the evening, the delegation joined the American Chamber of Commerce-Ghana President Joe Mensah at a reception with representatives of over 100 companies. Speaker Pelosi and Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Bass delivered remarks on the critical role that U.S. companies play in strengthening the both nations’ economies and in aiding the advancement of sustainable infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, the delegation also laid a wreath in memory of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first Prime Minister and President.

(Source: https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/72919-3/ )