Coalition Of Nkrumahist Political Parties

A new dawn is breaking to bring about the much needed third political party in Ghana to ensure efficient governing of our country. The dawn shall bring with it the coalition of all Nkrumahist political parties.

In 2017, after the last general elections the leader of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom called for a coalition of like-minded people in other political parties in Ghana to join the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) to form a unified front with one accord, to surge ahead in all future political activities.

Although we are aware that some political parties, namely CPP, PNC and PPP are in negotiations for the much-expected coalition or even a merger. However, we now have 16 (sixteen) months to go to the next elections in December,2020 and by resolution, we, the Progressive People’s Party , United Kingdom Chapter, urge our leaders to speed up with their deliberations to enable us to have enough time to begin electioneering campaigns towards 2020 general elections. We encourage our leaders to bury any differences, pride and prejudices and agree to form a unified front to be in a good position to contest the NPP and NDC on a level playing fields in all 275 constituencies at future elections.

There is a good support waiting to rally behind our coalition and in my travels within in Europe and the United Kingdom, avowed Nkrumahists, or CPP followers have asked me, through telephone calls and phoning into radio programmes urging the PPP National Executives to get back to peace-making with all Nkrumahists so we can get united for the 2020 general elections because Ghana desperately need a change from the NDC and NPP administrations that have taken us nowhere better that Nkrumah did.

It is worth knowing that after the 1966 overthrow of Nkrumah, most CPP officials sought political asylum in the United Kingdom and have since remained here. Most of them are now grandparents and their generations are itching to be part of Nkrumah’s unified party.

We cannot afford to go to a fourth general election (i.e. 2008,2012,2016 and 2020) to win only one percent of the votes as usual. Those of us in the Diaspora are therefore calling on our leaders viz. Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Mr Bernard Monarh of People’s National Convention (PNP), Miss Samia Yaba Nkrumah and Mr. Ivor Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) to put aside their misgivings, differences, grievances, pride and prejudices to speed up the negotiations, so we can regroup or merge into one Movement for the sake of Mother Ghana and to the memory of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah with a minimum of delay.

There is an urgent need for us to merge now and form a solid front to challenge the oppressor’s rule that has been the bane of Ghana’s problems for so many years. The masses are waiting for an alternative to the current crop of duo political monopoly being enjoyed by the NPP/NDC which governments have consistently led to exploitation of other men’s labour for the enrichment of a few individuals. Ghana has a duty to her people; a duty to prevent the exploitation of man by man, to borrow Nkrumah’s exact words.

The following 3(three) political parties (PNC, CPP and PPP) in South Dayi in the Volta region of Ghana have merged with one accord. Special mention needs to be made of the following comrades who have worked extremely hard to unite these parties and are surging ahead with one accord: Explo Kofi Nani, Kofi Sabon and Felix Lartey. I am also grateful to Miss Samia Yaba Nkrumah, Mr Bernard Monarh and Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom for the support and encouragement they gave to South Dayi to make their dreams come true. Another constituency nearby to South Day is on course to form a coalition and I pray to that.

Finally, talk about Kwame Nkrumah and you would have the good old United Party (now NPP) going jittery with comments like the irrelevance of the CPP and Nkrumah? What a dastardly thing to say about the greatest African politician Ghana has ever had? Which Ghanaian leader comes close to Nkrumah for his achievements in office? None. Shamefully, we constantly hear of Danquah, Busia, Dombo tradition. There is the Danquah Institute and what nots but that is cool. Try mention Kwame Nkrumah and his arch enemies, the United Party or NPP folks get uncomfortable because Nkrumah beat them at all elections until he was overthrown.

The truth is that our “historians” have elected to publish half-baked history of Ghana and this is dangerous for our school children because they have been fed with incomplete information, whereas we are happy to learn of the Nazi extermination camps for the Jews, the Slave Trade, South African Apartheid administration, Rawlings and his 4th June 1979 Revolution etc?.

Ghana’s contemporaries at the time of independence in 1957 include North and South Korea who were at war; North and South Vietnam were also at war. Malaysia also gained its independence at the same time as Ghana. These Asian countries have moved on and performed appreciably well, whereas Ghana has stagnated in its developmental agenda and moved backward in its quest for development. Kwame Nkrumah was on the right track with his 7 (Seven) Year Development Plan until he was removed from power and all ensuing governments after him have performed abysmally. The CPP has disintegrated into smaller political parties. Some of our members have joined the NPP and of course majority of them formed the nucleus of the NDC.

On 1st July,1960 when Ghana was ushered into a Republic Dr. Nkrumah made the following statement that is still relevant today and on quote

"Countrymen, the future ahead of us is full of promise but not the sort of promise which ensures the exploitation of other men’s labour for the enrichment of a few individuals. Ghana has a duty to her people; a duty to prevent the exploitation of man by man. I personally do not and cannot believe, that all our efforts have been undertaken for the purpose of enabling a few persons to enrich themselves at the expense of the majority. For that reason, our approach to this new life shall be a socialist pattern of society and it shall be based entirely on Ghanaian conditions and circumstances, in order that the endeavours shall result in the greatest good for the greatest number of people. We must develop our country to meet the needs of our people so that the ordinary man and woman may be well fed, well clothed and well housed. We must operate a planned economy for use and abundance”. Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah 1st July,1960

In our present world of failed manifesto promises, and an unnecessary project like the building of a National Cathedral, whereas there are more important projects like the building of good quality roads throughout the country which we desperately need to prevent numerous accidents that have led to the loss of thousands of lives for so long the last thing we need is a National Cathedral. We must therefore unite to be able to reject all the tricks pushed under our throats by the current NPP administration.

Kit Yawson

Chairman. PPP UK & Eire

London.(+44) 7577 989 086