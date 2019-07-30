Prophet Badu Kobi Should Be Arrested For Hate Speech--MP

Member of Parliament for Manso Adubia constituency, Hon Yaw Frimpong Addo has said Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Badu Kobi, should be arrested for denigrating Ashanti women.

The Pastor in what appears to be a sermon makes claims about the personalities and attitudes of women from three Ghanaian tribes which he claimed to have gathered after years of research.

He shockingly, claimed that women from the Ashanti tribe are selfish and troublesome, Fante women are foolish and Ewe women are too docile in marriage.

But the Lawmaker believes the Prophet must be arrested for besmirching women saying his statement is not only unwarranted but tribalistic.

”The comments by the prophet are very sad and must not be accepted in our country, it is very unfortunate this comment is coming from a man of God. Ghanaians are always united despite tribal differences. Those comments must not be tolerated at all,’ he exclusively told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7.

---KingdomfmOnline