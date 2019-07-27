Rationalization: Who Suffers The Most?

In view of current development of progressively disturbing nature, I cannot but express my genuine and sincere thoughts, as a concerned citizen. In expressing these thoughts, I would like to categorically state that, Ghana is my home. I write because I have identified writing as a useful tool and resource in addressing issues, as my contribution to the growth of this nation, apart from my other commitments.

Events in this country seem to be spinning in a direction that awakes a sense of seeming bleakness. Permit me to share my sentiments, because they are, but sentiments, considering the fact that our current society, spares no room for people’s genuine opinions, without them being misconstrued, especially under the usual partisan categorization. However valid a concern, it quickly gets swept under the carpet of partisan politics. Rather unfortunately, this very behavior, is the foundation of our afflictions. This very article of mine, can receive partisan categorization, for a person who lacks objectivity.

For those who continually ask questions of how this country sinks and continues to sink, without realizing or admitting to the fact that our usual or mundane behavior of quickly dismissing, debating or discussing issues under partisanship, allows room for issues to be trivialized. It leaves no room for issues to be properly addressed. The consequence thereof, is the persistent failure, to finding lasting solutions to problems confronting this nation. This country seems to face recurrent issues. Finding lasting solutions keep eluding us. I equally respect and acknowledge the opinions of those who believe that all is well with us.

As expected, our able leaders, beneficiaries of this canker, conveniently and effectively employ this very tool, to their advantage. We have all listened in on interviews and queries where discussions on pertinent issues, have conveniently spun out of control or been tactically or skillfully circumvented, as a result of politicization. Unfortunately, ordinary citizens, those most affected, play into it. I sometimes feel a blend of unimaginable pain and anger, as I listen in on radio discussions, as callers style up excuses for our leaders, as a justification for their mistakes and failures. With seemingly waning healthcare, education, infrastructure, services, to mention but a few, who is the most affected?

How do we evaluate the performance of our elected officials, if citizens cannot debate on issues or voice out their concerns, without the usual unfortunate rejoinders? How do we challenge ourselves to higher standards, than the usual mediocrity we are treated to or rewarded with, if Ghanaians refuse to address issues, just as they are, without any fear of intimidation or victimization or the usual absurd contrasts and rationalizations?

In the end, who suffers the most?

Anna Esi Hanson ( [email protected] ; esociocomm.blogspot.com)