Mo Ibrahim Foundation Announces The 2019 Ibrahim Leadership Fellows

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation is pleased to announce the 2019 intake of selected Ibrahim Leadership Fellows, who will make up the programme’s eighth cohort. The incoming Fellows have taken up the following posts: Nadia Hamel (Algeria) has joined the African Development Bank (AfDB), Anta Taal (Gambia) has joined the International Trade Centre (ITC) and Emmanuella Matare (Zimbabwe) has joined the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

The Ibrahim Leadership Fellowships programme is a selective programme designed to identify and prepare the next generation of outstanding African leaders by providing them with mentoring opportunities in key multilateral institutions. The candidates, chosen from a pool of over 2,000 applicants, will benefit from the direct mentorship of the current heads of the institutions.

Commenting on the new Ibrahim Leadership Fellows, Mo Ibrahim said:

“Congratulations to the three new Ibrahim Leadership Fellows, who will be joining a cohort of 20. My aspiration for the newcomers is that they immerse themselves in this unique opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge and understanding of how such organisations function and use their learnings to continue to contribute to a more prosperous Africa.”

The 2019 Ibrahim Fellows:

Nadia Hamel has joined AfDB. She is an international development professional with extensive experience in policy research and advice, strategic programme management, and communications. She has worked with organisations such as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and has supported projects with the Agence française de développement (AFD), the European Union (EU), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Anta Taal has joined ITC. She is an economist with ten years of professional experience in International Development, trade and investments, public-private partnerships and capital markets development. She has worked for the Ministries of Finance and Economic Affairs; Trade, Industry and Employment and Economic Planning & Industrial Development in Gambia. She has represented Gambia in key negotiations in the areas of energy, infrastructure and petroleum sectors.

Emmanuella Matare has joined UNECA. Emmanuella is an economist whose main interest is in the improvement of fiscal, economic and social conditions in African countries, with extensive experience in macroeconomic research and policy analysis, capacity building and programme management. She has worked with the African Forum and Network on Debt and Development, USAID Strategic Economic Research and Analysis Program and the Southern African Research and Documentation Centre.

The application process for the 2020 Fellowships programme will open on 12 August 2019.