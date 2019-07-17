Emphasize the NDC Angle in the Canadian Kidnap Racket

News reports that State Prosecutors handling the trial of the kidnap suspects of the White-Canadian Girls have come across damning crucial evidence provided by some of our criminal-investigations agencies, ought to come as pleasant news for the members of the New Patriotic Party’s Communications Department or Directorate, especially in view of the fact that in the wake of the breaking news of the arrest of the key operatives of the Seidu Mba Gang, the terror-sponsoring propaganda wing of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) vigorously attempted to disown Mr. Mba, the widely known Mahama lieutenant and staunch associate, in hopes of “naturalizing” this heinous crime of vintage NDC manufacture as being rather the veritable handicraft of the leaders of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). The charge in this direction was, characteristically and as usual, led by Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, the so-called NDC’s Communications Officer.

More significantly, it needs to be emphasized to the global community, in particular to the Canadians and their allies, that the abduction of the two volunteer White-Canadian Girls was the exclusive act of NDC depravity and political mischief, possibly led by Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the former Mahama cabinet appointee and the current National Chairman of Ghana’s main opposition political party, targeted at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and sharply aimed at destabilizing the country as a means of violently ousting the Akufo-Addo government, in hopes of replacing the latter in the aftermath of the 2020 general election, primarily because the grossly incompetent Mahama Posse clearly lacks the requisite visionary and progressive performance track-record to convincingly make its case of desperately seeking to replace the Akufo-Addo Administration in any fair and square electoral contest to the Ghanaian electorate.

Indeed, in the story under discussion here, not surprisingly, we also learn that the top three or four leaders of the Seidu Gang that savagely orchestrated the Kumasi Kidnapping, as the abduction of the of the two White-Canadian Girls widely became known, are of Nigerian ethnicity and nationality. This is not surprising because other than the Jerry John Rawlings-led erstwhile Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) junta’s abduction and brutal assassination of the Three Akan-Descended Accra High Court Judges, on June 30, 1982, the patently criminal culture and vocation of abduction and kidnapping is veritably Nigerian, as far as the recent postcolonial history of the ECOWAS sub-region is concerned, as many an avid observer of events in the region, be that observer a political scientist or media operative, would readily attest.

Which may also very well have informed the alleged decision by the court of adjudication to adamantly refuse permission to the key Nigerian masterminds of the kidnapping of the White-Canadian Girls any access or contact with the relatives of these criminal suspects or perps currently being trialed for their crimes. We must also quickly add that the Office of Ghana’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Ms. Gloria Akuffo, has reportedly vehemently denied selectively discriminating against the Nigerian nationals among the Seidu Gang or the Kumasi Kidnappers. As of this writing, the Office of the Justice Minister had announced that it was investigating the allegation of bias against the Nigerian criminal suspects and would ensure that the latter are also permitted legal access to relatives and other associates who wish to visit them.

Personally, I would rather have our local Ghanaian law-enforcement agents and security operatives let it clearly be known to the criminal elements among the members of the Nigerian community resident in Ghana that their host country is absolutely in no way open for business as usual with such wantonly depraved and morally unenlightened antisocial behavioral acts and will not suffer or tolerate these pathological criminals under any circumstances. Ghanaians, it might also be poignantly added, can also not be vacuously threatened by any individual or groups of Nigerians who erroneously believe that it is either their investments or entrepreneurial activities in their host country that exclusively or primarily sustain the existence of Ghanaians or singularly afford the latter their basic existential necessities.

The truth and reality of the matter is actually more of the reverse. In other words, there are resident in Ghana a critical mass of Nigerian nationals fundamentally because Ghana offers a relatively more conducive and secure environment for the businesses of these foreign nationals to thrive than happens to be the case in their own country. As well, the allegedly public expression of remorse by Mr. Sampson Aghalor, the Nigerian and alleged leader of the Kumasi Kidnappers who also reportedly bitterly complained about bias against his fellow countrymen perps, must not be entertained under any circumstances whatsoever. Should this barbaric nation-wrecker and his compatriots and partners in crime be found guilty and sentenced to a prison term, Ghana’s Attorney-General and the Akufo-Addo Administration should make arrangements for all the Nigerian nationals involved in the Kumasi kidnapping to be promptly shipped out of Ghana and directly into their country of birth and origin.

As well, any bona fide Ghanaian nationals who allow themselves to be criminally recruited by any foreign nationals resident in Ghana for purposes of engaging in such antisocial acts as kidnapping and armed robbery, for just a couple of examples, must be made to face either life imprisonment or the death penalty, if the forensic evidence is strong enough or simply too overwhelming to ignore. Indeed, it may be an apocalyptically brave new world, all right, but it also goes without saying that Ghanaian citizens and our leaders have a bounden obligation to unreservedly create an environment and a society with which we are uniquely comfortable, our practical and progressive involvement in the grand and visionary ECOWAS Project notwithstanding.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

July 16, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]