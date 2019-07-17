Tain DCE Enstooled As Nkosuohemaa

Ms. Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, District Chief Executive of Tain in the Bono region has been enstooled as development queen (Nkosuohemaa) of the Gyasakala Traditional Council under the stool name Hajia Fati.

The DCE was enstooled by the queen mother of the area Mariam Sumaila during the commissioning of a six unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Namasa in the Tain district.

The queen mother said the DCE was enstooled as Nkosuohemaa due to her commitment to duty and hard work which had gone a long way to enhance development the development of the district.

She pledge their support and collaboration to help the DCE further develop the District.

The DCE in her acceptance speech thanked the Chiefs and Elders of the Gyasakala Traditional Council for the honor done her and promised to continue with the good work she had already started which had brought development to the district.

She said the title conferred on her will urge her to do more and pledge that she will not relent in her contribution to the development of the district.