ThatsMyOpinion: The Future Is For Those With Skills, Not Free SHS—Social Media Comments

Some Ghanaians have taken to Social Media to express their opinion in what they consider as complete lost of focus by our leaders in addressing the economic hardships.

Following a hash tag dubbed '#ThatsMyOpinion', some Ghanaians explained that the future are for those who have skills and not graduates with high degrees yet lacks skills.

Some tweets sighted by ModernGhana, seek to suggest that, "The future are for those who have skills. #ThatsMyOpinion.

Do you think our educational system needs a total overhaul? #ThatsMyOpinion.

If after the free education you can't find something to do with your life where do you go? We need to have skills. #ThatsMyOpinion".

As the country seems to battle its way out quagmire, some sentiments on social media shows people have doubt and are asking whether after three years of free SHS, the narrative will change towards an economy of skillful workforce.

Another tweet stressed that "I advocated for free education don't get me wrong. #ThatsMyOpinion.

"Let us get it out of our minds that people who work with their hands are not worthy enough in our society. #ThatsMyOpinion."

"So we have to encourage people to engage much more into handy works. At least it will help. I even regretted going to the university at times. #ThatsMyOpinion. In my opinion, I think our education system has failed us and it's the major contributing factor to this problem. #ThatsMyOpinion" another tweet revealed.

"It is unclear how the millions who are graduating from the universities will cope in the world of the no-job syndrome," a female tweeted.