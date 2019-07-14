Am On Pressure To Contest As MP — Former IGP's Aide

“I never thought of politics even though I have a soft spot in politics and I have been voting since 1992. The people of Wa West since 2010 have been impressing upon me to come home and contest.

“And because of the work, I do as a police officer I was really not interested…but the pressure mounted and mounted until I thought that the most beautiful thing to do was to the call of the people who took care of you when you were growing up,” he explained.

The former Police Superintendent will be challenging the incumbent MP, Joseph Yiele Chireh who was former Minister of Local Government.

He will among 45 other candidates who have picked nomination forms for the August 24, 2019 contest in the parliamentary primaries in all the eleven constituencies of the Upper West Region.

Mr Toobu became an internet sensation early this year when a video of him hitting out against corruption in the police service went viral.

“I have an international pedigree and I understand what it means when we talk about professional policing. So when I decided to respond to the call of the constituents I felt that it was right to make it very clear so I just stepped aside,” he explained further.

