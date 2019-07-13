Global Transit Passengers Experience Addis With Complimentary City Tour

Ethiopian Airlines, the Largest Aviation Group in Africa and SKYTRAX Certified Four Star Global Airline, is pleased to announce to its global transit passengers that it provides complimentary transit tour to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Global transit passengers with six to eight- hour layover in Addis Ababa, the world’s gateway to Africa, are eligible to enjoy the free city tour organized by Ethiopian Holidays, the tour operator wing of Ethiopian Airlines Group.

The complimentary sightseeing tour takes transit passengers to the National Museum, which exhibits the country’s historical, cultural and archeological findings, accompanied by a taste of Ethiopian Coffee and souvenir shopping.

Regarding the complimentary city tour, Dr. Zewdu Hailemariam, Head of Ethiopian Holidays, said: “While promoting Ethiopia, Land of Origins, and its beautiful capital Addis Ababa alike, as must-see tourist spots, we provide the huge influx of global transit passengers in Addis Ababa with the best and memorable travel experiences on their way to their destination.

Over the past few months, more than 1,200 transit passengers have benefited from the city tour. Thanks to the seamless airport experience augmented by Visa on arrival and electronic visa system, travel to and from Ethiopia has never been easier. Additionally, the multi-lingual and user-friendly Ethiopia Mobile App offers end-to-end travel experience to our transit passengers and experience Addis Ababa and its cultural and historical attractions.”

Transit passengers are required to send their name before their flight departs from its origin using the dedicated mail [email protected] .

