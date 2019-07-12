Prestea Huni-Valley MP Donates Medical Equipments To Aboso Health Centre

In her quest to resolve the challenges facing the health sector in her area, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley Constituency, lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has donated medical equipments to the Aboso health centre to improve healthcare delivery.

The equipments included, ward and delivery beds, trolleys, oxygen mask and tubes, resuscitation equipment, blood culter holders, infusion stands, catheters, pastic tray and galipots.

Other items included, pillows, surgical gloves and sponge, theater gowns, bedsheets, ventilation bags, gallons, cotton wools and waste containers.

The donation of the items was made with aid from Mrs. Akufo-Addos Rebecca Foundation at a brief ceremony held in Aboso on Tuesday July 9.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi, said she is hopeful the equipments would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery at the health centre and promote well-being of all constituents in line with the sustainable development goal 3.

She lauded Goldfields Ghana for reconstructing the 33-km Bogoso junction Damang road and assured the people of government's plan to construct the Aboso, Wassa Nkran and Asikuma roads as part of the cocoa road project.

The legislator disclosed that, plans are far advance for Goldfields Ghana to construct the Aboso, Amoanda, Bompieso, Huni-valley and Damang town roads and also renovate the Aboso library and equip it with educational materials to enhance reading and learning under the First Lady's "Learning to Read, Reading to Learn" initiative.

The MP who also doubles as the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture touted some projects and social intervention policies she has undertaken to improve the living standards of her constituents.

Theybinclude the installation of an incubator and expansion of the childrens ward at the Prestea government hospital, construction of CHPS compound at Insu-siding and Beppo-Ehyireso

Other interventions include; free health screening, free registration and renewal of health insurance cards and the introduction of the Obaapa Micro Loan Scheme which seeks to extend small loans and other basic financial assistance to women who do not have access to capital.

She revealed that, government through GIHOC will soon begin the operation of the once vibrant company, Aboso Glass factory to manufacture and supply bottles for the beverage industry.

This, she believes will provide employment for the teaming youth in the area.

The minister added, "While much more needs to be done to improve the lives of people in the area, government have overseen real progress in recent years, for example, the introduction of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) which prioritized the employment of the youthful population.”

She stressed, "government is putting famers at heart by reducing the cost of fertilizers, providing free mass spraying, introduction of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) and distribution of palm seedlings to be cultivated to serve as raw materials for the Oil Palm factory earmarked for construction at Prestea under governments flagship program One District One Factory (1D1F)."

Mr Edmund Tetteh, Physician Assistant, receiving the items on behalf of the health centre commended the MP for the donation adding it will go a long way to help improve quality healthcare delivery at the centre.

He assured the MP that, the equipment would be put to good use for the full benefit of all.

The MP was jointly assisted by George Mireku Duker, MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency, Mozart K. Owuh, MCE for Prestea Huni-valley, Abbeam Danso, NPP Prestea Huni-valley constituency chairman, Queen mother of Bompieso, NPP constituency executives, Assembly members and residents.

Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi on a dancefloor

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi addressing the gathering

A view of items donated

Tarkwa Nsuaem MP delivering a speech

Constituency NPP Chairman delivering a speech

Nurses from the Aboso health centre