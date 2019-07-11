NEIP Commences Training Of 12,000 Entrepreneurs In All 16 Regions

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme-NEIP has begun Training of 12,000 applicants under the NEIP Business Support Programme in all 16 regions of the country, the training which is part of the President’s support for entrepreneurs and business development is expected to last for 30 days.

The overall objective of the programme is to provide integrated, nationwide support for start-ups and small businesses.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last year awarded 1,350 entrepreneurs with cash to start and expand their businesses under the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation plan (NEIP) Business Support Programme. The grant, ranging between GHC10,000 to GHC100,000 was given to young businessmen and women on August 7, 2018.

The NEIP Business Support Program is an initiative by the government under the Ministry of Business Development to support unemployed Ghanaian youth through training and funding. Additionally, the aid is to assist them set up their businesses and boost existing ones.

After an online application process this year, 12,000 people applied and are currently going through training at incubations hubs scattered across the country.

The training which will last for 30 days will equip the applicants with the needed skills to be able to run their business. The hubs will be required to know the trainee businesses very well in terms of their value proposition, product or service innovation, business location and their financial performance.

After the training, the hubs will recommend 3,000 entrepreneurs for funded.

We want to caution the public against Fraudsters who will want take advantage of the system to dupe people. The NEIP training is free after the initial online registration, no one should therefore pay money to be assisted or trained. The programme is free and report anyone who will request or demand payment of any form to help facilitate your selection for funding to the nearest police station or the office of NEIP at Cantonment, Nii Amarmah Ollenu street, adjacent.

SIGNED

JOSEPH OSEI OPPONG BRENYA

HEAD OF ICT/MEDIA RELATIONS