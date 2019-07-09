GCB Mourns Contract Staff Who Took Her Life

GCB Bank Ltd is saddened by the death of Ms. Agnes Asampana, a contract staff member on Friday, July 5th, 2019.

Ms. Asampana was assigned to GCB Bank Limited through The Capital Group Limited an employment agency contracted by the Bank to provide employment services.

She was posted to Suhum Branch and subsequently assigned to Nsawam Hospital for Hospital Cash Collections for and on behalf of the Bank.

The Bank is unable to comment on the reason for her alleged suicide. However, by the nature of her employment, it is not likely that she was and could ever have been slated for termination by the Bank as is being speculated by some media houses.

The GCB family mourns her death together with her family and wishes to state that there is the need to eschew speculations until the Police complete its investigations.

We, therefore, appeal to the media and the general public to be circumspect in whatever they publish in respect of Agnes’s demise.

We express our utmost sympathy to the bereaved family and pray God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear this loss.

Issued by Management

GCB BANK Ltd