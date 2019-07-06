Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the commencement of work on the US$100 million military housing project and reconstruction of the Ghana Military Academy.

The US$100 million project, which will be completed in thirty-six (36) months, will boast of 176 two-bedroom flats; 160 two-bedroom half compound house; 1 military hostel with 240 self-contained rooms; and 1 platoon commanders' block, containing four two-bedroom flats.

Additionally, the project will include the construction of a Military Academy auditorium with 640 seating capacity; one-storey classroom block for the Military Academy; an administration office block with 48 offices and conference rooms for the Ghana Military Academy; and the construction of a fence wall around the entire Ghana Military Academy at Teshie, scheduled to be completed in June 2020.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony on Thursday, 4th July, 2019, at the Military Academy and Training Schools, Teshie, President Akufo-Addo indicated that he had been saddened by the lingering problem of inadequate housing confronting the security services, including the Ghana Armed Forces.

“In this day and age, it is unacceptable that senior military officers are allocated residential accommodation or rooms originally reserved for junior officers, with the latter housed in worse conditions,” he said.

The President continued, “It is time we changed the status quo, provided military personnel with better, modern accommodation, and stationed them in their respective barracks. We need all our military personnel within reach of the High Command for rapid deployment in times of emergency.”

Towards addressing and tackling systematically the infrastructural needs and concerns of the officers, men and women of the Armed Forces, and in his quest to deliver on the New Patriotic Party's manifesto pledges in respect of the Armed Forces, President Akufo-Addo noted that, since assuming office in 2017, his government has engaged in a number of projects through the Barracks Regeneration Project (BRP) policy.

The Policy, which was launched in 2017, begun with the cutting of the sod for the construction of sixty-four (64) housing units for the Armed Forces. Sixteen of these housing units have been completed, with the remainder set to be completed and commissioned by the end of this year.

“In furtherance of this policy, Government has decided to construct one hundred and sixty (160) two (2) bedroom houses, and eleven (11) four (4) storey block of flats for the Armed Forces across the country. The objective of this project is to increase the housing units for personnel, and also transform the Ghana Military Academy into a truly world class institution,” he added.

The $100 million Military Housing Project is being undertaken with two Chinese companies, Poly Changda Overseas Engineering Company Limited and Poly Technologies of the People's Republic of China, who have provided a US$100 million facility.

President Akufo-Addo urged the contractors in charge of theproject to work diligently to ensure that this project is completed on schedule, to enable the military have access to these facilities within the stipulated construction period of 36 months.

“I assure the officers, men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces that my Government will not relent in its efforts at transforming the Ghana Armed Forces into a formidable force, and will continue to help enhance the capacity and capabilities of the Armed Forces towards the development of our nation,” the President stressed.

Cutting 2 million housing deficit

Towards addressing the two million housing deficit confronting the wider population, he told gathering that government is employing an appropriate mix of public policy, and public-private investments, to deliver quality, affordable social housing and private housing solutions, that meet the needs and financial capacity of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“The construction of two hundred and fifty thousand (250,000) affordable housing units across the country has begun, in addition to the completion of other affordable housing projects started by previous governments,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Additionally, he revealed that a National Housing and Mortgage Fund is also in the offing, and will leverage private capital investment in the housing industry.

“Hopefully, these measures will help address effectively our country's two million housing deficit,” the President indicated.