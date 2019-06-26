Provision Seller Baths Competitor With Acid In Akim Oda

Police have arrested Vida Odame Boadi, 32, a provision store operator, for pouring acid one Ama Dwomoh, 45, also a provision seller at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

Ms Dwomoh sustained serious burns on her face, chest and both arms and is currently responding to medical treatment at the Akim Oda Government Hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the accused admitted pouring the acid on the victim.

He said the accused is alleged to have poured the acid on the victim because she claimed Ms Dwomoh had insulted her a month ago.

The victim and the accused are said to have been operating their stores opposite each other in the same area and have been quarrelling over customers.

DSP Tetteh said, on June 21, 2019, the accused was said to have poured a liquid substance on Ms Dwomoh when she went out to pour dirty water outside her compound.

—citinewsroom