NUGS Embarks On Gas Safety Sensitization Tour In Some Selected Schools

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) on Monday, June 17, 2019 embarked on a gas safety sensitization tour in some selected Junior High Schools to fully equip the students on the requisite safety precautions when using gas domestically and elsewhere.

In collaboration with the Ghana National Gas Corporation and the Ghana National Fire Service, NUGS held the sensitization program at the Supreme Saviour JHS and WESCO Demonstration JHS.

“We have noticed the significant surge in fires borne out of improper use of gas. The casualties cannot keep mounting and there is a clear need to educate our constituents on the safety precautions necessary for the operation of gas”, Kobby Otchere Marfo, the Press and Information Secretary, said.

The Union was privileged to have Mr. Opoku Aikens, Chief Fire Officer of the Manhyia Ghana Fire Station and some Fire Service personnel to educate the students on gas fire prevention measures.

Mr. Aikens in his address drew to the attention of the students on the link between cooking gas and air and how fatal gas is when ingested.

“Because gas is lighter than air, it can move to any direction rather rapidly. A gas leak from a source can fuel a fire at another place, the fire travels towards the gas leak. This is known as the fuel chain. Whenever a gas leak occurs and it gets into your room, in the case of a fire starting, bear in mind that your room will also be burnt. That’s the major problem gas brings”, Mr. Aikens said.

He cautioned the students to be very careful with gas and always check their cylinders to see if it’s not leaking before they start using it.

NUGS has taken this project up to ensure that students of Ghana are well educated when it comes to precautions and guidelines on the use of gas in their homes and schools.

The local secretariats of NUGS will also be involved with similar gas safety education projects at their respective areas with support and endorsement from the National Secretariat.

NUGS is committed to advocating, educating and safeguarding the interests of Ghanaian students.