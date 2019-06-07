Aspiring MP Wants Depoliticization Of Floods, Demands Proactive Approach

Hon Adamu Ramadan

An aspiring parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Adenta Constituency, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, has called on government through National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to stop the politicisation of the funding of floods in the country.

According to him, more urgency is needed to implement measures to improve the country ability to control and contain flooding.

In a statement after the yesternight rains and sighted by Modernghana, Mr Ramadan said, Ghanaians need to know they are being protected by an effectively planned flood management should be an emergency.

"It has been raining overnight and there are fears that this could lead to loss of lives and property. Raining season is supposed to be a period of happiness and blessing but not so in Accra as choke drains and lack of drains in many areas of the city have turned the raining season into a period of painful deaths, destruction of property and excessive fear," Adamu stated.

He added, "My area, Adentan Constituency, has had its own share of the flooding over the years. I must admit I always have sleepless nights whenever there is a protracted heavy rain and usually the residents of Nanakrom and its environment immediately comes to mind. I will call the NADMO officials within my district to assess the flooding situation."

This, the NDC parliamentary aspirant however called for an attitudinal change by Ghanaians to control the perennial flooding as a collective role.

"There is the need for a complete attitudinal change within the people and law enforcement on sanitation. Averting this unfortunate flooding situation is a collective battle by all. Government owes it as a duty as part of its Social Contract with the people to provide drains where none exists," he added.

The spate of floods has exposed the weak policies and the difficulties the country faces in dealing with intense rainfall.