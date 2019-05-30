Perennial Floods In Accra

Many people don’t believe that there will be judgement one day by our Creator but on daily basis, God in His infinite Wisdom continues to give us more compelling reasons to believe that one day, there will be JUDGEMENT.

I remember sometime in 2015 after the unfortunate June 3 disaster that claimed many lives in Accra after a heavy downpour, Mr Ibrahim Mahama brother of former President Mahama due to his philanthropic nature, opted to help government desilt the ‘Odaw’ River FREE OF CHARGE.

But if you remember this became a controversial issue between NPP and government to the extent that Kennedy Agyepong sat on Asempa Fm Ekosii Sen programme and accused JM government of allegedly paying Mr Ibrahim Mahama (Engineers & Planners) $200m.

The issue didn’t end there, then Minority Spokesperson on Local Government Hon. Kwesi Ameyaw held a press conference on Thursday 1st October, 2015 and claimed that “heavy equipment procured by Mahama’s govt for sole distribution to MMDAs were rather given to the private company (E&P).”

All these false and wicked allegations were made to court public dissatisfaction and anger towards Ibrahim Mahama and ultimately JM govt.

Meanwhile, that was not the first time Mr Ibrahim Mahama opted to use his company to help the country as his philanthropic contribution to the development of Ghana.

I remember also that in March 2014, a bridge on the Accra-Tema motorway had broken down, according to news reports, Engineers & Planners went in to help fix the broken bridge free of charge to the taxpayers of Ghana, the Ghana Highways Authority initially indicated that the reconstruction was going to take some time to be fixed however this was done within a week after the intervention by Mr Ibrahim Mahama’s company.

Fast forward, 2019 (4-5 years on) below is what Akufo Addo’s Mayor had to say.

“We don't have the capacity to dredge Odaw River. If it rains heavily tomorrow, there is going to be a challenge around the Odaw areas. The Odaw River is chocked and will become a big challenge to the AMA in saving lives in case the heavy downpours begin.”

Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah - Accra Mayor, Daily Graphic,

29th March 2019.

This is the state of Odaw River in Accra near Kwame Nkrumah’s circle. Predictably, the dishonest and unprincipled NPP instead of humbly swallowing their empty pride and seek help from those who can help them, to fix the problem, they have now conveniently turned around to lampoon the circle interchange constructed under JM’s gov't any time there’s flood in Accra due to the choked gutters.

Indeed, the evil men do truly lives after them. This is judgement day on earth. Nana Akufo and NPP stop blaming your incompetence on Mahama and NDC.

My sympathies to all those who are affected by the recent floods in parts of the National Capital and the rest of the country. Even as we encourage citizens to desist from dumping solid wastes into the drains and gutters, Government has the ultimate responsibility to desilt the choked gutters and find permanent solutions to the perennial problems regarding floods in the country especially Accra.

Baba Musah

Sagnarigu

Citizen of Ghana

[email protected]