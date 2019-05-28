Modern Ghana logo

'Those Who Hate Shatta Wale, Hate Themselves’ — Afia Schwarzenegger Reveals

By Rex Krampa
‘When the cameras are off, haters are on. When the whole world seems to be against me, you are one of the few people that pick a phone and call. And you will call till I pick,’ Afia Schwarzenegger revealed in a recent Instagram post.

Now that shatta wale is going through tough times, she has also decided to stand by him.

She wrote, ‘today let me tell you… nothing do you baby… your talent is from God… those that hate you hate themselves because they are failures…’

