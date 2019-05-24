Africa Unites To Punch Plastics On AU Day

Plastic Punch, a not for profit organization based in Accra, is organizing a beach clean-up at the Regional Maritime University (RMU) beachfront on Saturday 25th May 2019 at 8 am.

The event is also meant among other things, to mark this year's AU Day as part of efforts to promote environmental consciousness.

The RMU has multi-national students from different African countries including The Gambia, Cameroon, Liberia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Congo, Gabon, Ghana and Nigeria who are concerned about the marine environment and want to be part of solutions to the plastic menace.

The Sakumo and Teshie - Nungua beaches are home to endangered species of marine turtles that come to nest on a plastic infested beach. The beachfront of the Regional Maritime University and Mighty beach is part of those beaches, a nesting site for marine turtles which also faces issues with plastic pollution on the beach and in the water.

The objective of this clean-up is to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics for humans and wildlife and to provide income-generating alternatives to the local communities.

The Plastic Punch project started in January 2018 after the team realized five dead turtles out of six at a turtle monitoring session in New Ningo.

Plastic Punch is coordinating with the local communities through the Nungua Traditional Council, the Regional Maritime University, Plastic Punch volunteers and Decathlon Ghana. The latter collaborates in the framework of #Sports4all: After the cleaning, volunteers will be able to participate in volleyball and soccer between the participating countries after the clean-up.

All the mentioned institution fully support the initiative and will provide volunteers to help carry out this cleaning exercise with the Krowor Municipal Assembly and Animal Webaction providing logistical and financial support.

At the last beach clean-up at the Regional Maritime University on 23rd March 2019, 250 volunteers collected Eight trucks of plastics after segregation and hauled from the RMU and Mighty beach to Report for recycling.

Plastic Punch is calling on volunteers to help clean the turtle nesting Regional Maritime University beach front on AU Day.

www.plasticpunch.org 0244 988 412 / 055 133 0148

About Plastic Punch

Plastic Punch was created by an international team of talented professionals, passionate about protecting the environment, with experience in biodiversity conservation, marine pollution, and international relations. It was launched in March 2018.

The project organizes awareness campaigns and thorough beach clean-ups for turtles nesting areas, by involving the local communities and residents of Accra.

The whole Ghanaian coastal area is home of marine turtles and will be tackled by Plastic Punch. The area between Prampram and New Ningo, 15 km from Tema, is the main target for this project, as it is where the project started and also a nesting site for the marine turtles which has high amounts of waste on its shore and water.

Photo Credit: Eduardo Vázquez Domínguez