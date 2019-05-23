ISMI Holds Training On Techniques of Intervention On Vessels

In West and Central Africa, maritime and inland waterways are the main points of entry and exit of goods into countries, and their importance is strategic for the African economy and the control of the territory.

In a bid to strengthen security to prevent fraudulent activities, the Institut de Sécurité Maritime Interrégional (ISMI) holds a five-day seminar on techniques of intervention and safety for controls on board vessels.

The five days training which held from May 20 to 24, 2019, takes place on the campus of the Regional Academy of Marine Science and Technology (ARTSM) in Yopougon, Abidjan.

This was indicated in a statement issued by the Institut de Sécurité Maritime Interrégional.

The training will be attended by 15 Auditors - Custom Officers, Naval Officers, Police Officers, amongst others, from 13 countries in the Gulf of Guinea.

Read full statement Below: