The Failed Promised Of Fixing Eastern Corridor Road By Government Of The Day Is A Total Neglect Of Government Responsibility

Has Government of the day abandoned the Eastern corridor road? The above question cannot be answered by the people and youth who live in this part of the Nation. The people of Volta and Oti regions were happy and hoping that the change of government was actually going to change the status of the eastern corridor road as we were in a state of dilemma? We will not blame one government nor successive government or government of the day.

*The state of Eastern corridor road today as the rains and rainy season is about starting has worsen and unmotorable* whose responsibility is it to fix this road.

On July 12, 2018 during the Presidents tour of the then Volta Region, H.E the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured the good people of Volta region that

“Today, I’ve come on the eastern corridor road and I didn’t sleep one inch, I couldn’t sleep [because the road was bad]. We are going to fix it, Amoako Atta [Roads Minister] has told you he is going to fix it, we are going to fix it and it will not be for anybody to say whether somebody is asleep or not asleep, they will see that the roads have been fixed.”

“I am happy to inform you that, within the Hohoe area, five (5) of your roads have been selected, and within the next 2 months, contractors are mobilizing and will come to site. Togbe oo, Mava oo, please be assured that your roads are receiving the attention, just as any other roads in our country,”he added.

By simple calculation by August, 2018 this road needs to be fixed or we see contractors on site.

So were the people deceived by the president?

From August ,2018 till today April 28,2018 its exactly nine (9) months of Zero action, 100% promise and deceit by our president.

A total of 9months since the promise and no action, must we believe you again when you promise us especially on this eastern corridor road.

Where are the youth we are not politicising this issue but all governments both past and present have failed the people of Eastern Corridor road, from Asikuma Junction, Peki,Kpeve, Hohoe,Jasikan, Kajebi, Nkwanta, Kpassa ,Damanko, Bimbilla & Yendi.

We need this road fixed now or we will also take action to show government our displeasure.

We are calling on the chiefs, elders, market women, Drivers and youths to join together to demand immediate action from government since the minister said they stop the contractors because the ministry need to ratify some contract documents, he said the rationalization was done since those roads fell under cocoa roads.

We need immediate action if not we will be compared to use all available means to bring our concerns to the entire nation.

For any further information contact

David Naboare.

A concern citizen of Nkwanta south.

0206092748.

Rowland Obiri

0504542242

*Fix eastern corridor road now*

*The youth must rise and demand.*

*Govement we need action*