25.04.2019 Press Release

TRIO World Academy To Host Open House

lavanya venkatesh

Trio World Academy will be hosting open house for the parents and caregivers looking for an IB curriculum for their children in an extraordinary international school on Saturday, 27th April 2019 at 10.00 am at their campus in Sahakarnagar, Kodigehalli.

The open house event is aimed at helping the parents gain a deeper understanding of the school, its philosophy, people and values in an informal setting.

Open House will be conducted to help parents gain an overview of the school environment, understand how to work with the school to help child gain the best out of the school, learn more about the curriculum in which the child would be studying, gain an insight into child’s daily schedule and activities, build a strong relationship with child’s potential teachers and connect with other parents.

Date: Saturday, 27th April 2019
Time: 10 am onward
Venue: TRIO World Academy, Sahakarnagar, Kodigehalli

Email us – [email protected]
RSVP +91 9663041122 / +91 080 40611222
Regards,
Shipali
M-9964026154

