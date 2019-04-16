NITA To Set Minimum IT Standards For MDAs—Minister

The Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has stated that the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), will define the minimum IT standards for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to comply.

She said a devise mechanism will be set up to ensure the MDAs adhere to the new standards.

Ursula Owusu indicated that nearly obsolete IT equipment are sold to government at inflated prices and this has necessitated the need for the ministry to take urgent steps to secure data in the nation.

The sector Minister cautioned that “No agency or government will procure any IT software equipment or service without reference to NITA and will be required to seek its advice before usage.”

She said this at an IT forum organised by her outfit and NITA to engage Chief Information Officers and private partners to keep them abreast of the directions and plans of the government in the area of ICT under the theme “The New NITA.”

In her keynote address, she indicated that her outfit is working with the Ministry of Finance, Public Procurement Authority and the Auditor General to ensure those regulations are enforced.

“Until the capacity of the National Data Centre is used up, no MDA will set up its own data centre. An IT systems audit will also be conducted shortly to enable us ascertain the IT resources we have across the country for NITA to make appropriate recommendations,” she added.

According to the sector Minister, the forum underlines government’s determination to digitalise all sectors of the economy for economic growth and development.

Mr. David Gyewu, the acting Director General of NITA also disclosed that due to the indebtedness of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and district assemblies, the agency could not pay some of its service providers abroad.

A Representative from the Senior Ministers office, Mr Opoku Kyei also stressed on the need to support NITA in its operations in order to provide quality IT infrastructure for the public sector to champion government’s digitization efforts.

The National Information Technology Agency (NITA) is the body the in charge of the electronic transactions and management of government’s internet infrastructure operations and pursuant to the Electronic Transaction Act (772) section 88(1) and 88(7) is mandated to establish an industry forum which shall be a platform to bring the industry players together from time to time to discuss issues of common interest that relate to the industry hence the forum.