Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
12.04.2019 Europe

The power of money in India's general polls

Murali Krishnan - RFI
World REUTERS / Amit Dave
APR 12, 2019 EUROPE

India's general elections is on-going until 19 May.

The sub-continent's political parties display low “intra-party democracy” because policy decisions are routinely made by a small group of party elites.

More importantly, party tickets are typically distributed, or even sold, by these elites in the absence of a functioning democratic process within the party.

As a result, many candidates from the major political parties view contesting elections as an investment rather than a sunken cost.

They also tend to bankroll the parties in the campaign period.

In this second report from a two-part series on the power of money power in India's elections, correspondent Murali Krishnan explains why a fundamental change in electoral laws is desperately needed.

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

55 minutes ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line